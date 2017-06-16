Shelton hangs onto lead

Photo: Mackenzie Tour Robby Shelton continues to lead midway through the GolfBC Championship.

Robby Shelton ended the day the way he started - enjoying a one shot lead.

Shelton fired a three-under par 68 Friday to sit at 11-under midway through the GolfBC Championship at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club.

He holds a one shot lead over Kevin Lucas and Jake Knapp in the third stop on the Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada.

Shelton got his round off to a blazing start, holing out from the fairway for an eagle two on the 420 yard fifth hole.The rest of his round was fairly quiet, making three birdies and a pair of bogeys after draining nine birdies in an eight under first round.

“I’m striking the ball really well. That’s not a problem right now,” said Shelton..

“I didn’t putt as well today, but when you hit fairways and hit greens, you have a lot of opportunities. It feels like I putted bad, but I really didn’t.”

He broke out of a three-way tie for the lead on the 18th, getting up and down from just short of the green.

“I really wanted the lead going into tomorrow.

“I hit driver off the tee and that was a little aggressive, but I think it’s the play on that hole. The shot wasn’t that tough and luckily I did it and finally got a putt to fall, which was really nice.”

Lucas moved into contention with a seven-under 64, matching the best round of day two, to sit at 10 under for the tournament, one behind Shelton.

Knapp shot a second straight five-under 66 to join Lucas a shot back.

Oliver Goss of Australia and Lee McCoy, who won the season opening event at Point Grey in Vancouver, are two back of the lead.

“I don’t see myself being in contention by the end of the day. I’ve played with Robby Shelton the last few days leading up to this event, and honestly I’d be happy to be within five," said McCoy.

Seventy-five players will tee it up on the weekend after surviving the cut, set at one-under par.

The final round is set for Sunday.