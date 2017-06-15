Shelton leads at GolfBC

Photo: GolfBC Championship Robby Shelton settles over a closing birdie during round one of the GolfBC Championship.

Robby Shelton holds a one-shot lead after the opening 18-holes of the GolfBC Championship.

The native of Wilmer, Ala. went around the Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club layout in eight-under, 63.

He's one shot better than Evan Bowser, who carded a seven-under 64.

This week's GolfBC Championship is the third event of the 2017 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada season.

“I’ve been playing well in my practice rounds. I kind of figured something out with my putting,” said Shelton.

“I missed a few on the front nine, but I saved a few on the back nine, so I’m playing well.”

Shelton put up nine birdies and just one bogey, that coming on the 175-yard third hole. Beginning on the back nine, Shelton birdied his opening hole, then ran off a string of three straight birdies on 12, 13 and 14 to get his round rolling.

After a birdie on two and bogey on three, Shelton finished the final nine with four birdies in his final six holes, capping it off with birdie on his final hole after lagging his eagle try to within a foot of the cup.

Shelton was one of the top amateur players in the United States while playing at the University of Alabama from 2013-2016 and is making his third start of his first season on the Mackenzie Tour. The 21-year old said he’s enjoyed getting his feet wet as a pro in Canada so far this season.

“This tour’s deep. There’s a lot of good players.

“You have to play well. A lot of these guys out here could make it on the PGA TOUR right now. It’s a process and a stepping stone, and a lot of guys have to get through it.”

With three rounds to go, Shelton said he knows he’ll need more low rounds to keep the rest of the field at bay.

“When you get off to a start like this, for sure your expectations are high, but you still have to play really well, or these guys are going to catch you,” said Shelton.

Four golfers, Matt Gilchrest, Kramer Hickok, Kyle Peterman and Chase Wright sit two behind Shelton after opening round 65's.

Former world long drive champion Jamie Sadlowski is the top Canadian after the opening round. Sadlowski heads a group of eight golfers three shots off the pace.

Sadlowski has conditional status on Tour this year and is playing on a sponsor exemption.

Kelowna amateur Matt Hopley became the youngest player ever to compete on the Mackenzie Tour. Hopley, 15 years and one day, opened with a 4-over 75.

The second round of the GolfBC Championship tees off at 7:30 Friday morning.