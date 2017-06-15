42598
Golf Champs tee off

Madison Erhardt

Joe Public got to tee up against the former world champion long-drive pro golfer on Wednesday.

Could they challenge the master? The short answer was, No.

Jamie Sadlowski was a guest of the GolfBC Championships at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club.

The Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada event held its opening ceremonies Wednesday, with the tournament officially getting underway today.

"What a fabulous start to what is going to be an exciting week for us here at the Golf BC Championship.... We are thrilled with the turnout," said tournament director Hugh Vassos. 

Tournament pros tee off at 7:15 a.m. this morning. 

A complete schedule of events can be found at golfbcchampionship.com.

