Memorial fastball at Kings

Photo: Contributed The annual Andre Blanleil Sr. Fastball Tournament runs this weekend at King Stadium.

King Stadium in Kelowna will host the fifth annual Andre Blanleil Sr. Memorial Fastball tournament.

The tournament is set for this weekend, June 16 to 18.

Six teams will take part in the tournament including host Andre's as well as Abbotsford, Surrey, Nanaimo, Kamloops, and Fleetwood.

Fleetwood Marlins won the event last year. Andre's and Surrey are also past winners.

Proceeds from the tournament go to the non-profit Kelowna Major Men's Fastball, which operates King Stadium.

The tournament is run in memory of Andre Blanleil Sr. who passed away in November of 2011.