CFL's Don Matthews dies

They called him "The Don," and with good reason.

A larger-than-life character with a sharp wit who thrived in the spotlight, Don Matthews took wicked pleasure in keeping people around him on edge with his abrasive, no-nonsense style.

The Hall of Famer, who died Wednesday at the age of 77, was one of the most prolific coaches in CFL history with 231 wins and 10 Grey Cups on his resume.

But he was also a controversial figure who had a high-risk, high-reward philosophy. Players traditionally loved suiting up for him because of his reputation for creating a winning atmosphere and protecting his athletes.

"Some people try to be a player's coach, but they let it go too far and the players run the roost," said running back/slotback Mike (Pinball) Clemons. "He was a player's coach but he was also the boss, and everybody knew that."

Matthews was voted the CFL's coach of the year five times.

The Toronto Argonauts said he died Wednesday morning in Beaverton, Ore. He had announced in 2012 he was battling cancer.

"Upon hearing of the passing of Don Matthews, the Canadian Football League family is both deeply saddened by this loss and grateful for his many contributions to our league," the league said.

The native of Amesbury, Mass., who eventually became a Canadian citizen, began his CFL coaching career as an assistant with the Edmonton Eskimos in 1977 before being promoted to defensive co-ordinator the following season. He helped the club win five straight Grey Cup titles from 1978 to '82 before being named the B.C. Lions head coach in 1983.

Matthews spent 22 seasons as a CFL head coach with B.C., Baltimore, Saskatchewan, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal, reaching the Grey Cup nine times and winning a record five championships as a head coach. He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2011.