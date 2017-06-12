Championship golf week

41717
Some of Canada's top up and coming golfers are in Kelowna this week for the GolfBC Championship.

The Mackenzie Tour - PGA Tour Canada event will see events all week at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club.

Players began arriving Sunday from Victoria, the previous stop on the tour.

Qualifying began today at the Okanagan Golf Club's bear course, where 152 hopefuls played for 10 championship openings, and the kids pro-am teed off at 4 p.m. at Gallagher's pinnacle course. 

On Tuesday, adult duffers get to rub shoulders with the pros in two pro-am events in the morning and afternoon.

There will also be a GolfBC pickleball tournament at Parkinson Rec Centre.

Opening ceremonies are at 3 p.m. Wednesday and are open to the public, followed by a long drive challenge featuring world long drive champion Jamie Sadlowski.

The championship tournament tees off Thursday through Sunday at Gallagher's. 

Four-day passes are $25, and day passes will be available at the gate for $15. 

