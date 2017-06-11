42877
Penguins take Stanley Cup

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won the Stanley Cup – the first team in almost 20 years to win the trophy two years in a row.

The Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 in game six of the series.

Both goals were scored in the third period, near the end of the game. Patric Hornqvist scored the winner and a second, empty net goal was popped into the net by Carl Hagelin.

Captain Sydney Crosby won his second Conn Smythe trophy as most valuable player of the playoffs.

The win means Lord Stanley's cup will be returning to West Kelowna this summer.

West Kelowna native Justin Schultz is a member of the Penguins and assisted on the cup winning goal.

