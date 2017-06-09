Pro tennis coming to town

42377
Professional tennis returns to Kelowna June 26 to July 2.

The sixth annual Men’s Futures tennis event will take place at the Parkinson Recreation Centre courts.

It has a prize purse of $25,000.

The tournament will provide valuable ATP Tour worldâ€‘ranking points to the competitors and is sanctioned by Tennis Canada as well as the International Tennis Federation.

Futures tournaments are a launching pad for professional players in their quest to compete in ATP and Grand Slam events. The event is expected to attract up and coming world-ranked players, elite NCAA Division 1 collegiate players, as well as top Canadian men and junior competitors. 

Tickets are available online at www.kelownafuturestennis.com or on site at Parkinson Rec Centre Tennis Courts.  A week-long pass is $45, qualifying is free, with single tickets ranging from $5 in the first round to $20 for the finals.

