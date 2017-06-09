Pro tennis coming to town

Photo: Twitter

Professional tennis returns to Kelowna June 26 to July 2.

The sixth annual Men’s Futures tennis event will take place at the Parkinson Recreation Centre courts.

It has a prize purse of $25,000.

The tournament will provide valuable ATP Tour worldâ€‘ranking points to the competitors and is sanctioned by Tennis Canada as well as the International Tennis Federation.

Futures tournaments are a launching pad for professional players in their quest to compete in ATP and Grand Slam events. The event is expected to attract up and coming world-ranked players, elite NCAA Division 1 collegiate players, as well as top Canadian men and junior competitors.

Tickets are available online at www.kelownafuturestennis.com or on site at Parkinson Rec Centre Tennis Courts. A week-long pass is $45, qualifying is free, with single tickets ranging from $5 in the first round to $20 for the finals.