Falcons game postponed

Photo: Kelowna Falcons Thursday's Kelowna Falcons baseball game has been postponed to Friday.

Transportation issues, and not the weather, have forced the Kelowna Falcons to postpone their West Coast League baseball game scheduled for tonight.

The opposition Gresham GreyWolves are having bus issues, and will not be able to arrive in Kelowna until sometime late this evening.

Thursday's game will be made up as part of a Friday twin bill.

Both games will be seven innings, with the first pitch at 5 p.m.

As an added bonus, it’s also $5 Friday, so fans not only see a pair of games for the price of one, but can also enjoy a hamburger and pop for just $5.

Fans who purchased tickets online for Thursday's game will be allowed to use their tickets for any other regular season game this summer (club seats excluded).

The Falcons are coming off a three-game sweep in Port Angeles, and sit tied atop the West Coast League’s North Division with the Walla Walla Sweets at 4-2.