42377
38891

Sports  

Top-ranked golfer tees off

- | Story: 198949

One of Canada’s top-ranked golfers will compete in Kelowna.

GolfBC announced that Jared du Toit has been granted an exemption to play in the Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada GolfBC Championship June 15-18 at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club.

“Okanagan golf fans are in for something special as they watch this young player participate in only his second tournament since turning professional,” said tournament director Huge Vassos.

Du Toit, from Kimberley B.C., said he is thrilled to be participating in the championship.

Morning tee times start at 7:30 a.m. and in the afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

MEC Trail Running Club - FREE!

MEC, Kelowna
Jun 8 6:00 pm

Kelowna Falcons

Elk's Stadium, Kelowna
Jun 8 6:30 pm

Adventure Addiction Festival

Barefoot Beach Resort, Penticton
Jun 9 12:00 am



40637
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips >
42975




42848


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


41739
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


40886