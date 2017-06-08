Top-ranked golfer tees off

Photo: Jared du Toit

One of Canada’s top-ranked golfers will compete in Kelowna.

GolfBC announced that Jared du Toit has been granted an exemption to play in the Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada GolfBC Championship June 15-18 at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club.

“Okanagan golf fans are in for something special as they watch this young player participate in only his second tournament since turning professional,” said tournament director Huge Vassos.

Du Toit, from Kimberley B.C., said he is thrilled to be participating in the championship.

Morning tee times start at 7:30 a.m. and in the afternoon at 12:30 p.m.