42377
40562

Sports  

Hall of fame to grow by 10

- | Story: 198759

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame and Museum will grow by 10 in November.

Later this month the hall, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2017, will announce the latest inductees.

"The Hall of Fame is honoured to induct a trio of Olympians, a Canadian and world champion, and a pair of organizations which are cornerstones of the sports landscape in the Central Okanagan," stated a release.

Names of those indicted will be announced during a news conference Tuesday, June 13, at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame is a branch of the Kelowna Museums Society and honours athletes, coaches, teams, builders and pioneers who have distinguished themselves on the local, national or international sports scene.

Nominations are forwarded from the general public and are scrutinized by a nomination committee, then a selection committee with the final approval done by the sports legacy committee.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

Sip Merlot & Flow

Misconduct Winery, Penticton
Jun 10 9:00 am

Mini World Cup Soccer

Rutland Sports Fields, Kelowna
Jun 10 10:00 am

Australian Rules Football

Rutland Sports Field , Kelowna
Jun 10 10:00 am



42168
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips >
42975




40637


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


43121
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39776


40886