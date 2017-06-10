Hall of fame to grow by 10

Photo: Wayne Moore Inductees at the 2016 Sports Hall of Fame gala.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame and Museum will grow by 10 in November.

Later this month the hall, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2017, will announce the latest inductees.

"The Hall of Fame is honoured to induct a trio of Olympians, a Canadian and world champion, and a pair of organizations which are cornerstones of the sports landscape in the Central Okanagan," stated a release.

Names of those indicted will be announced during a news conference Tuesday, June 13, at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame is a branch of the Kelowna Museums Society and honours athletes, coaches, teams, builders and pioneers who have distinguished themselves on the local, national or international sports scene.

Nominations are forwarded from the general public and are scrutinized by a nomination committee, then a selection committee with the final approval done by the sports legacy committee.