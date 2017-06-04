Falcons fall in Game 2

Photo: Kelowna Falcons

The Kelowna Falcons lost Game 2 of a three-game homestand to the Port Angeles Lefties Saturday night.

Pitcher James Brooks fell into some trouble early on in the 5-3 loss.

The Lefties scored three runs in the first inning, Kelowna answering with one.

The score stayed at 3-1 until the bottom of the seventh, when the Falcons added one more. But, the Lefties extended their lead in top of the ninth with two runs.

The Falcons managed to score one and put both Matt Scheffler and Matt Voelzke in scoring position in the bottom of the inning, but a ground-out to third ended any hopes of a comeback.

Manager Bryan Donohue wasn’t impressed with the team’s effort.

“We were flat. Couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start. We weren’t sharp on the mound, and you can’t give up a three spot, especially in the first inning," he said.

But, he said Brooks pitched well after the first inning. "That game was teeter tottering on falling apart early, but he did a good job of settling down and giving us a chance to win.”

The Falcons will have a chance to redeem themselves in tonight's rubber match at Elk Stadium. Then, they hit the road for three games in Port Angeles.