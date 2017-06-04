Photo: The Canadian Press Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols watches his home run ball on Saturday.

Albert Pujols hit his 600th career homer Saturday night, delivering a grand slam to become the ninth player in major league history to reach the mark.

The Los Angeles Angels slugger connected in the fourth inning against Minnesota's Ervin Santana, driving a high fly into the short left-field porch at Angel Stadium.

The milestone homer is the latest superlative in the 17-year career of Pujols, a 13th-round draft pick who became one of the greatest hitters of his generation.

The 37-year-old Pujols is the fourth-youngest player to hit 600 homers behind Alex Rodriguez, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. Pujols joins home run kings Barry Bonds and Aaron as the only players to hit 600 homers and 600 doubles.

The Dominican veteran is the first player to hit his 600th homer since Jim Thome in August 2011. With his ninth homer this season, Pujols has joined the club with Bonds (762), Aaron (755), Ruth (714), Rodriguez (696), Willie Mays (660), Ken Griffey Jr. (630), Thome (612) and Sammy Sosa (609).

Pujols also became the first player to hit a grand slam for No. 600 during the Angels' 7-2 victory over the Twins.