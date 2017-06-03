Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 7:15 a.m.

The Kelowna Falcons opened their season with a win Friday night.

The Falcons beat the Port Angeles Lefties 5-1 at home, at Elk Stadium.

Starting pitcher Niall Windeler, first baseman Trevor Lofstrom and right fielder Lucas Soper all had standout moments. Soper and Lofstrom were instrumental on offence, each recording an RBI double.

“I’m happy to start off the season with a win in front of all these people. I think we’re going to be a lot more offensive than we were last year," said manager Bryan Donohue.

"Getting a quality start like that can be the difference. A couple times, they got into some scoring position and we were able to stop it.”

Loftstrom and Soper had “some big thunder in the middle of the lineup," he added.

The Falcons and Lefties face each other again tonight as part of a three-and-three series in Kelowna and Port Angeles.

ORIGINAL

Falcons baseball is back.

The Kelowna Falcons opened their season at home, at Elk Stadium, playing against a new team, the Port Angeles Lefties.

The stadium was packed with new and returning fans as they awaited the first pitch.

"It has been great. It is an unreal atmosphere out here. It is a great day for some ball and the people here are just amazing," said Falcons' pitcher Cal Hehnke.

"It's a great opportunity to get some repetition in a setting with some more fans. It's a great opportunity for these guys to get into the mental side of it when the crowd is fired up and you have to locate a two-two pitch and get a guy out. It's a great place to be," said pitching coach Dilon Keene.

Hehnke believes the team can go all the way this year.

"We are going to win it all. That is the hope for this season," he said.

If you were unable to make it down to the home opener, not to worry. The Falcons are back in action at Elk Stadium on Saturday and Sunday night.