Nashville goes hockey crazy

Terry Crisp sorely wishes that he and fellow broadcaster Pete Weber had recorded their "Hockey 101" sessions from the early days of the Nashville Predators.

The expansion franchise had tapped the original broadcast team to teach hockey rules in a market where fans knew what a sack meant in football and why conserving fuel can matter so much in NASCAR. The Predators held class in a small theatre to explain the rules for a sport many had seen before only on TV or in minor leagues where the players excelled at fighting.

"No matter how often we explained it, no matter how we tried to explain it, they couldn't figure it out," Crisp said. "Pete and I should have written all these down. It was fun, and we tried to make it educational."

The fans learned well and their team has put on a master class this post-season in reaching its first Stanley Cup Final . The excitement in "Smashville" over their wild-card team should reach a new level Saturday night when the Predators host their first Final with Game 3 against Pittsburgh, which leads the series 2-0.

The bandwagon is bulging with country stars, pro athletes and people swelling with civic pride for the best show in Music City. Country star Alan Jackson is giving a free concert before Game 3.

Now the biggest guessing game is which star will sing the national anthem next. Carrie Underwood, wife of Predators captain Mike Fisher, started it off before Game 3 against Chicago in the first round and has been followed by Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Trisha Yearwood — with her husband, Garth Brooks, staying just off the ice.

No major league franchise in Tennessee has ever won its sports championship.