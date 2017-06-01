Falcons ready to play ball

Photo: Contributed Kelowna Falcons open the new West Coast League season Friday.

Baseball's back, as the Kelowna Falcons get set to open up the 2017 West Coast League season.

The Falcons open up at home for the first time in recent memory, hosting the Port Angeles Lefties Friday night at Elk Stadium.

And, as is tradition, the season opener is free to get in, courtesy of Telus.

After winning the East Division's regular season pennant in 2015, the Falcons slipped back last season, finishing four games below .500 and 15 games in back of division-winning Victoria.

“We have some unfinished business to take care of,” says Falcons manager Bryan Donohue.

“I have my coaching staff returning to Kelowna, and all three of us believe we have a better all-around team than last season. We are more talented, can hit the ball, but more important will fill the zone with strikes.”

Donohue says the staff combined to punch out 436 batters during their respective spring school schedules.

Offensively, Donohue says he will continue to push the pace on the base paths.

“We will put pressure on the defence this summer. You can’t afford to sit back and wait for someone to hit a homerun, not with this wood bat league.

"I like our guys and the speed component to our team this season. We will make it tough on defences all summer long.”

The roster features 44 players, six of whom are Canadians, including two from Kelowna.

Outfielder Davis Todosichuk who played for the Okanagan College Coyotes this past spring will play his second summer with the Falcons, while pitcher and KSS grad Connor Runnalls will play his first season.

The Falcons and Lefties will play a three-game weekend series, with both Friday and Saturday scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and Sunday’s opening pitch at 6:05 at Elk Stadium.

The Lefties are the former Kitsap Bluejackets franchise.