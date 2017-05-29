Kelowna runners 1-2

Kelowna runner John Gay said the only thing better than defending his 3,000 metre NAIA steephechase title would be to have a teammate join him on the podium.

He hit on both counts.

Gay, a graduate of Okanagan Mission Secondary, who runs for UBC, captured his second straight NAIA national championship over the weekend in Gulf Shores, Ala.

He was joined on the podium by teammate, and fellow Kelowna runner Sean Bergman.

Gay finished the events in nine minutes, 12.14 seconds, Bergman in nine minutes, 16.74 seconds.

He won the event with a slower time than the eight minutes, 53.38 seconds he registered in winning the event in 2016.

"I'm on top of the world, I couldn't be happier right now. And, I couldn't be more proud of Sean here," said Gay.

Bergman said it was a big improvement, moving up from fifth to finish second.

"I definitely knew I had it in me, so it's just a matter of getting it done on the day," said Bergman.

The one-two finish also helped UBC win the overall men's team title for the first time in school history.

"I think we all knew coming in that if we were at our best, we could really make a good case for ourselves," said Gay

"So far, everybody has really com to play."

Gay is junior, while Bergman is a freshman.