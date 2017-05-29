Long hitter to tee it up here

Photo: jamiesadlowski.net One of the longest drivers of the golf ball in the world will be in Kelowna next month.

He's billed as 'The longest professional golfer on the planet,' and he's coming to Kelowna.

Jamie Sadlowski, former long drive world champion has been granted an exemption to tee it up at the GolfBC Championship next month at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club.

Sadlowski will join 155 other professionals at the Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada event June 15 to 18.

”We are thrilled to bring Jamie, a two-time world long drive champion, to Kelowna to participate in the GolfBC Championship," said tournament director Hugh Vassos.

"Jamie is a great addition to an already great field of players from around the world coming to entertain our golf fans."

For his part, Sadlowski says he's thrilled to be part of the field.

The Mackenzie Tour is the path to the web.com Tour and eventually the PGA Tour," said Sadlowski.

"I look forward to meeting the great fans and sponsors of the event and playing in my home country.”

Along with his entry in the tournament, Sadlowski will also take part in the Long Drive Challenge the day before the tournament tees off.

The long drive competition will include Mackenzie Tour pros, NHL and other sports celebrities and amateurs who wish to enter and try their luck.

The pros are there for fun, while amateurs are driving to win a Taylor Made M1 driver.

Entry fee is $20 for three shots in the qualifying round. The top group moves on to the finals.

You can enter online, at the pro shop, or at the registration table the day of the event.

The event begins at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14.