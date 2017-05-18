No more best in west cup

42377
This year's Western Canada Cup tournament in Penticton will be the last time the top junior hockey teams from the four Western provinces of Canada will face off.

The BCHL commissioner John Grisdale has confirmed that the Western Canada Cup will not return next year or any years after that.

"The WCC in Penticton was the last of that format," Grisdale said in an email. "At the AGM the BCHL board will approve going back to the Doyle Cup or some other approved final against the AJHL champion."

The Vees first secured the WCC as hosts in October 2015, and hosted four teams from each of the Western provinces, including the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL, the Brooks Bandits from the AJHL, the Battlefords North Stars from the SJHL and the Portage Terriers of the MJHL.

The WCC was short lived, with just four years having passed since the Nanaimo Clippers hosted the inaugural tournament in 2013.

Other hosts include Dauphin, Manitoba in 2014, Fort McMurray, Alberta in 2015 and Estevan, Saskatchewan in 2016.

The Vees ended this year's WCC tournament in third place, but defeated the Chiefs for the second western berth in the RBC Cup nationals.

The Vees have also won a WCC championship, after defeating the Portage Terriers 4-3 for the title in 2015.

No reasons were provided as to why the tournament has been shut down.

