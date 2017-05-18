41717
38680

Sports  

Apology over Jays' slur

- | Story: 197380

Toronto outfielder Kevin Pillar is apologizing for using inappropriate language towards Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte during a game last night.

Television replays appeared to capture Pillar using a homophobic slur after striking out in the seventh inning.

Pillar, in a post on his verified Twitter account, says he's "completely and utterly embarrassed," adding he feels "horrible" to have put the fans, teammates and the Blue Jays organization in this position.

A Major League Baseball spokesman says an investigation into the incident is underway.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is expected to hold a media availability before the teams close out their four-game series tonight.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

MEC Trail Running Club - FREE!

MEC, Kelowna
May 18 6:00 pm

2017 Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hill Climb

Knox Mountain Park, Kelowna
May 20 9:00 am

2017 Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hill Climb

Knox Mountain Park, Kelowna
May 21 9:00 am



40787
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips >




41385


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


39499