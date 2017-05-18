Apology over Jays' slur

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar

Toronto outfielder Kevin Pillar is apologizing for using inappropriate language towards Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte during a game last night.

Television replays appeared to capture Pillar using a homophobic slur after striking out in the seventh inning.

Pillar, in a post on his verified Twitter account, says he's "completely and utterly embarrassed," adding he feels "horrible" to have put the fans, teammates and the Blue Jays organization in this position.

A Major League Baseball spokesman says an investigation into the incident is underway.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is expected to hold a media availability before the teams close out their four-game series tonight.