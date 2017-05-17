Golf champs full of events

Photo: Contributed

The four-day Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada professional golf tournament has turned into a week-long celebration of golf.

June 12-18 are the dates for the second annual GolfBC Championship, taking place at Gallagher’s Canyon in Kelowna. It will feature 156 rising golf stars from around the world.

Organizers have released a schedule of events, including several throughout the community leading up to the tournament.

A first for the tour is a pickleball tournament for teams of Mackenzie Tour players, to be played at Parkinson Recreation Centre and help promote the Canadian Pickleball Championships, hosted by Pickleball Kelowna.

On June 14, the Long Drive Challenge is open to the public.

Current and former NHL players will join in the fun, along with other local sports celebrities, to see who can whack the ball the farthest. Mackenzie Tour pros will help set the pace.

World champion long driver Jamie Sadlowski will make a guest appearance.

Immediately following the challenge, a Tee-Off Party will be held in the Gallagher’s clubhouse.