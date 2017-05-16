Rockets GM in national eye

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

Kelowna Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton has been named to the management group of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence.

Hamilton will support and manage the under-18 program, including the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Steve Staios, GM of the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs, will oversee and support the under-17 program, including the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

The group will work in conjunction with Scott Salmond, vice-president of hockey operations and national teams with Hockey Canada.

They'll work on day-to-day operations, including assisting in the selection of coaches and players, support of coaching staff, as well as providing ongoing input during camps and events throughout the year.

“All three men have proven leadership qualities and experience within their respective leagues, as well as on the international stage,” said Salmond.

“Their skill, knowledge and dedication to excellence will lead us through the year as we look to continue Canada's tradition of excellence on the ice.”