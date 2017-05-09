41299
35756

Sports  

Former Habs owner dies

- | Story: 196575

John David Molson, the former president and owner of the Montreal Canadiens and prominent member of the Molson family of brewers, died at the age of 88, the team announced on Monday.

Molson was born in Montreal and joined the family business, Molson Breweries, in 1949 and held various positions until he became vice-president in 1964.

He became president of the Canadiens, which the Molson family owned at the time, the same year.

Molson led the Habs to five Stanley Cup championships until he stepped down from the position in 1972.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

MEC Trail Running Club - FREE!

MEC, Kelowna
May 11 6:00 pm

Australian Rules Football

City Park, Kelowna
May 13 9:00 am

Bike Swap

Gyro Park, Penticton
May 13 10:00 am



38472
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips >




40415


Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39791


42182
39499