Morris, Cotter in pre-trial

Two well-known Interior curling teams have been invited to the Road to the Roar pre-trials set for Summerside, P.E.I. in November – a step towards the next Olympic games.

The pre-trials will determine the final two direct-entry berths into the 2017 Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings. That event that will decide Canada’s four-player men’s and women’s team for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Team Morris features Alberta’s John Morris and B.C.’s Jim Cotter (Vernon), Tyrel Griffith (Kelowna) and Rick Sawatsky (Kelowna).

Team Thompson features Karla Thompson (Kamloops), Kristen Recksiedler (Coquitlam), Shannon Aleksic (Abbotsford) and Trysta Vandale (Port Moody).

The teams gained enough qualifying points on the Canadian team ranking system (CTRS) to nail down one of the 12 invitations in each gender to the pre-trials.

However, Team Thompson ended in virtual tie with Teams Meilleur and may have to play a tiebreaker.

