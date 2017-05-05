Oilers pride on micro scale

Photo: The Canadian Press

While many hockey fans go big with their pride come playoff time, researchers at the University of Alberta have gone small — really, really small.

Nanotechnology experts at the school have created what they say is the smallest Edmonton Oilers logo in the world at 2.4 microns in diameter. That's smaller than the width of a human hair and so teeny that 900 million of the logos can fit on the top of a puck.

The logo was created as part of a test of a new nanomaterial, called hydrogen silsesquioxane, and a new algorithm that allows for the creation of denser patterns.

"Rather than just doing some sort of random demo pattern of a bunch of lines and dots and squares and circles ... we just decided, well, the Oilers are in the playoffs, it's an interesting design because it's got a lot of small features between the letters, it's got curves. Why don't we just use that?" Eric Flaim, a director of the university's Nanofabrication and Characterization Facility, known as NanoFab, said Friday.

Pictures of the logo were taken by the university's $3-million helium ion microscope.