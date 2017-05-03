41299
39555

Sports  

Sid should quit, says doc

- | Story: 196114

The director of the Canadian Concussion Centre at Toronto Western Hospital says when it comes to the number of acknowledged concussions, you can usually double the total for athletes who participate in collision sports.

That is not good news for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who suffered what is believed to be the fourth concussion of his NHL career on Monday night.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Tator says when someone has suffered multiple concussions, the chance of having persisting symptoms "goes up terrifically."

He notes that athletes may experience the sensation of seeing stars or might take knocks to the head at the youth level but don't acknowledge them as head injuries.

Tator says a concern for Crosby to consider at this point is the likelihood of a full recovery, since the chances of that go down as the number of concussions goes up.

He also says the fact that Crosby needed almost a year to recover from a concussion in early 2011 means there was a significant, residual effect on his brain. Tator adds that if Crosby were an amateur, he would probably be advised to quit the sport.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Sports News

Upcoming Sports Events

MEC Trail Running Club - FREE!

MEC, Kelowna
May 4 6:00 pm

Hockey Night in Canada's Play On!

Waterfront Park, Kelowna
May 6 8:00 am

Conscious Horse Conscious Rider

Old Friends Horse Rescue, Kelowna
May 6 9:00 am



40028
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Sports News > Send us your news tips >






Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


39729
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41716


35298