KSS star commits to UBC

Photo: UBC Athletics

Mason Bourcier is staying in B.C. to further his basketball career.

The Grade 12 point guard set to graduate from Kelowna Secondary has committed to the UBC Thunderbirds.

The T Birds announced Wednesday Bourcier has signed a letter of intent to join the program for the 2017-18 season.

Bourcier was heavily recruited by Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, and several schools in Eastern Canada.

“I’m excited, happy and relieved that the long process of selecting a post-secondary school is completed. I’m excited to attempt to win a championship with UBC, that’s what I came here to do,” says Bourcier.

Bourcier won a provincial AAAA championship with the Owls in 2016, and was named MVP of the provincial championship game this year, scoring 29 points in a losing effort to Walnut Grove.

“This is a huge day for our program. Anytime you can attract a person the calibre of Mason is an exciting thing,” says UBC Head Coach Kevin Hanson.

Bourcier will join former teammate Grant Shephard at UBC. Shephard, MVP of last year's provincial tournament, committed to UBC last month.