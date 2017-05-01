Calgary eyes Games again

41299
The Calgary Bid Exploration Committee says it needs to do more drilling into the numbers before it decides whether vying to hold the 2026 Winter Olympics is worthwhile.

The 17-member committee chaired by former police chief Rick Hanson is weighing whether it's feasible and prudent for Calgary to host the games.

Hanson says the committee is on track to present its findings to city council in July, but right now it is not leaning in any one direction.

An interim report says the funding required by cities that hosted recent Winter Games has averaged around $3.2 billion.

However, Hanson says it's tough to know how Calgary would compare to that as it has some existing facilities from the 1988 Winter Games that could be used again.

The committee says having venues clustered together both in the city and in the Rocky Mountains would help bring down security costs.

