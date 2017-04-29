40378
Vees open with a win

The Penticton Vees’ opened the Western Canada Cup at the South Okanagan Events Centre with a win Saturday night against the Battlefords North Stars.

Chris Klack scored the overtime winner to complete a come from behind 2 - 1 win, in front of 3,021 fans. Gabe Bast got the other Vees’ goal on the powerplay early in the third period.

Penticton outshot the North Stars 38 - 25.

The Vees’ are back on the ice Sunday night at 7 p.m. against the Brooks Bandits. The Bandits also opened their tournament with a win, 5 - 2 over Chilliwack during the early Saturday game.

The 2 p.m. Sunday game sees the Portage Terriers face off against Battlefords.

