It's official: Green is coach

Photo: Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks have named Travis Green as their new head coach.

The team confirmed Green's hiring in a release. He was scheduled be introduced at a press conference Wednesday at Rogers Arena.

Green spent the last four seasons coaching the Canucks' top farm team, the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

Prior to that, he coached the Portland Winterhawks to a 2012-13 Western Hockey League title and an appearance in the 2013 Memorial Cup final.

He replaces Willie Desjardins, who spent the last three seasons in Vancouver.

Desjardins was fired earlier this month less than 24 hours after the Canucks finished the 2016-17 campaign 29th in the overall standings.

Similar to Desjardins when he took the job in June 2014, Green has zero experience as an NHL head coach. Green has also never been an NHL assistant and is Canucks' fourth head coach since May 2013.

A 46-year-old from Castlegar, B.C., Green led the Comets to the Calder Cup final in 2015, but lost out in the first round last season before missing the playoffs altogether this spring with a depleted roster as a number of players expected to be in the AHL instead wound up in Vancouver.

The 19th head coach in Canucks' history, Green scored 193 goals and added 262 assists in 970 games over 14 NHL seasons as a centre with the New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks, Phoenix Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.