Tee it up with the pros

Photo: GolfBC Championship

Here's your chance to rub shoulders with some of the best up-and-coming professional golfers.

Team entries are now being accepted for the pro-am portion of the upcoming GolfBC Championship being held at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club.

The pro-am is slated for June 13, prior to the start of the 72-hole event.

It's open to teams of three amateurs, who would be paired with one pro from the Mackenzie Tour PGA Tour Canada.

“This is a great experience for the amateurs as they play golf with a rising star in the world of golf. They learn a lot about how to play the game from young professionals trying to work their way onto the PGA Tour,” said tournament director Hugh Vassos.

“Opportunities like this do not come along often, and many participants have developed a real friendship with players currently playing in tournaments at the highest level. Here is a chance for amateurs in the Okanagan to rub shoulders with the pros and pick up a tip or two to help improve their own game.”

Players will also have a chance to play Gallagher's Canyon at its toughest, as it will be set up for the tournament.

The pro-am includes 18 holes of golf, pre- and post-tournament meal functions, tee gifts, prizes and invitations to the Wine around the Okanagan Player Pairings Reception.

Click here to register.