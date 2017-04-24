Mastering the pool

Photo: Jeanette Hoft OMSC team members Jack Kosmerly and Canadian record holder Betty Brussel

Several B.C., Canadian and U.S. records were shattered over the weekend at the Provincial Masters Swim Championships held at the H2O Centre.

Two of those records were established by members of the Okanagan Masters Swim Club. Betty Brussel in the 90 to 94 age group established a new record in the 800 metre freestyle, while Connie Stamhuis in the 85 to 89 age group, recently inducted into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, set the mark in the 200 metre backstroke.

Glenn Carlson of Okanagan Falls, swimming in the 60 to 64 age class, established Canadian records in the 800 and 1500 metre freestyle. He also set a BC record in the 400 free.

"It’s always fun to race in Kelowna, because the people are always so friendly and welcoming. Masters swimming is like getting together with family who all love to race," said Carlson.

Karlyn Pipes, a world class swimmer out of Palm Beach, broke three US masters records over the three days of competition. Competing in the 55 to 59 age group, Pipes broke records in the 50 metre breaststroke, 200 metre freestyle and grueling 400 metre individual medley.

In all, 190 swimmers representing 35 clubs from across BC, Canada and the U.S. took part in the three day competition