Sports  

Headed to nationals

Four members of the Kelowna Junior Racquetball Team have qualified to represent B.C. on the national stage.

Malaya Galigan, Joey Lee, Mitchell Bell and Spencer Bell will represent the province at the upcoming Canadian junior national racquetball championships this week in Leamington, Ont. 

Their coach, Richard Gauthier, was chosen to serve as head coach for Team B.C.

The players are coming off strong showings at the provincial championships held in Langley.

Galigan will compete in the girls 14U singles and doubles divisions. Lee will compete in boys 12U singles, boys 14U singles and boys 16U doubles. Bell will compete in the boys 12U and bBoys 14U singles divisions, while his older brother Spencer will compete in the boys 16U singles and doubles with partner Lee.

At last year’s championships, Spencer Bell was chosen to represent Team Canada at the world championships in Mexico. 

The Kelowna Junior Racquetball Team plays out of Global Fitness & Racquet Centre.

