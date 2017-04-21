Canucks sign Dahlen

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Jonathan Dahlen to a three-year entry level contract, the club announced Friday.

Acquired from the Ottawa Senators for Alexandre Burrows prior to the NHL trade deadline, the 19-year-old prospect had 25 goals and 19 assists for Timra in Sweden's second division this season.

The five-foot-11, 176-pound Dahlen also registered five goals and an assist in seven games for Sweden at the 2017 world junior hockey championship.

"Jonathan is a very skilled player with good hands and goal scoring abilities," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "He had a terrific year playing in Sweden and we're excited to see him at training camp as he continues to grow and develop into an NHL player."

Dahlen was originally selected by Ottawa in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2016 draft.