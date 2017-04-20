Linesman sues over hit

Photo: The Canadian Press

NHL linesman Don Henderson is suing defenceman Dennis Wideman and the Calgary Flames for $10.25 million over a hit from behind during a game against the Nashville Predators.

Henderson said in a statement of claim that he suffered a concussion and injuries to his neck, back, shoulder and knee, with the neck injury requiring surgery. He has not worked since.

The Flames would not comment on the lawsuit when contacted Thursday.

Henderson, who lives in Calgary, was hurt during the second period of Calgary's 2-1 loss to Nashville on Jan. 27, 2016.

Wideman was checked hard into the boards by Predators winger Miikka Salomak. He banged his stick on the ice en route to the players' benches and is alleged to have shoved his stick into Henderson's back in front of the Predators' bench.

"I would never intentionally try to hit a linesman or a ref or anything like that," Wideman said following the game.