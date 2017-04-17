Boston Marathon Monday

Photo: CTV

Kenya's Geoffrey Kirui won the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, pulling away from American Galen Rupp with a few Kilometers to go to win in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, 37 seconds.

Kenyan policewoman Edna Kiplagat won the women's race in 2:21:52, needing only one try in Boston to add it to wins in London, New York and Los Angeles.

"When I was running, my body was feeling good," said Kiplagat, who was greeted at the finish line by two of her children. "I tried to push more, hard and I saw my (rivals) were not picking up the pace," Kiplagat said.

