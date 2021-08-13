179044
176146
Sponsored Video  

Run Experience

Contributed - | Story: 342713

The Wild One Run is a fun, creative and meaningful way to give back to the community by supporting youth and family mental health through programs such as those supported by the KGH Foundation. It's also a great opportunity to get out with your friends or family and explore the beautiful outdoors which contributes to your own personal health and wellness.

The 2021 Wild One Run will take place virtually between September 15th and October 15th and everyone, Canada wide, is welcome to join. You can choose from a 5 or 10 km walk or run and 1 km kids' run. Learn more or sign up at wildonerun.ca and support the cause.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Sponsored Video articles

178050
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


176485


Real Estate
4510802
5849 5th Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$164,900
more details
178096


177619


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Coach- Adoption Pending
Coach- Adoption Pending Kelowna SPCA >


176484


178299


TGIF Gifs- August 13, 2021

Galleries
Moving pics for your enjoyment.
TGIF Gifs- August 13, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Tiger King star fears death in prison
Showbiz
Joe Exotic fears he will die of coronavirus after an outbreak at...
Lightning strike splits tree
Must Watch
“This lighting strike happened at Tappan Lake in Ohio on...
Friday Fails
Galleries
Bad days happen…


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
175341