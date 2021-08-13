Run Experience

The Wild One Run is a fun, creative and meaningful way to give back to the community by supporting youth and family mental health through programs such as those supported by the KGH Foundation. It's also a great opportunity to get out with your friends or family and explore the beautiful outdoors which contributes to your own personal health and wellness.

The 2021 Wild One Run will take place virtually between September 15th and October 15th and everyone, Canada wide, is welcome to join. You can choose from a 5 or 10 km walk or run and 1 km kids' run. Learn more or sign up at wildonerun.ca and support the cause.

