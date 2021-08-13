Run Details

The Wild One Run has been taking place since 2018 in the beautiful setting of the Wilden trails with the purpose of raising awareness and funds to help youth mental health programs in our community. As of 2020, the event has taken on a virtual format which means that anyone can take part from any location in Canada. You can walk, jog or run by yourself or with your dog, friends, co-workers or family members. You choose the day!

The 2021 Wild One Run will take place virtually between September 15th and October 15th and everyone is welcome to join. You can choose from a 5 or 10 km walk or run and 1 km kids' run. Learn more or sign up at wildonerun.ca and support the cause.

