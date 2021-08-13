Youth mental health is more important now than it ever has been. This is why the Wild One Run has been established. Your participation helps organizations like Foundry Kelowna, an integrated youth and family initiative that will transform how mental health and substance use services are delivered in Kelowna as well as the Clarity Initiative which strives to protect against suicide risk amongst all youth in the Okanagan, regardless of risk profile.

Joining the Wild One Run is a great way to be active and also show your support for youth mental health in our community.

The 2021 Wild One Run will take place virtually between September 15th and October 15th and everyone is welcome to join. You can choose from a 5 or 10 km walk or run and 1 km kids' run. Learn more or sign up at wildonerun.ca and support the cause.

