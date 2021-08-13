179044
Sponsored Video  

The Cause

Contributed - | Story: 342711

Youth mental health is more important now than it ever has been. This is why the Wild One Run has been established. Your participation helps organizations like Foundry Kelowna, an integrated youth and family initiative that will transform how mental health and substance use services are delivered in Kelowna as well as the Clarity Initiative which strives to protect against suicide risk amongst all youth in the Okanagan, regardless of risk profile.

Joining the Wild One Run is a great way to be active and also show your support for youth mental health in our community.

The 2021 Wild One Run will take place virtually between September 15th and October 15th and everyone is welcome to join. You can choose from a 5 or 10 km walk or run and 1 km kids' run. Learn more or sign up at wildonerun.ca and support the cause.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Sponsored Video articles

174136
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


176485


Real Estate
4510802
5849 5th Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$164,900
more details
175827


174399


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Coach- Adoption Pending
Coach- Adoption Pending Kelowna SPCA >


176484


177399


TGIF Gifs- August 13, 2021

Galleries
Moving pics for your enjoyment.
TGIF Gifs- August 13, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Tiger King star fears death in prison
Showbiz
Joe Exotic fears he will die of coronavirus after an outbreak at...
Lightning strike splits tree
Must Watch
“This lighting strike happened at Tappan Lake in Ohio on...
Friday Fails
Galleries
Bad days happen…


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
177299