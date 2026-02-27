Penticton's most wanted

Photo: Crime Stoppers Jarrod Renton Roberts

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on province-wide warrants in effect as of Feb. 23, 2026.

Jarrod Renton ROBERTS is wanted for possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon, two counts of break and enter and multiple other Criminal Code offences.

ROBERTS is described as a 30-year-old male, six feet tall and 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to sostips.ca.

RCMP File #2024-11948

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.