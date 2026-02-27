287881
South-Okanagan-Similkameen-Crime-Stoppers

Penticton's most wanted

Crime Stoppers - Feb 27, 2026 / 10:00 am | Story: 600658

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following male who is wanted on province-wide warrants in effect as of Feb. 23, 2026.

Jarrod Renton ROBERTS is wanted for possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon, two counts of break and enter and multiple other Criminal Code offences.

ROBERTS is described as a 30-year-old male, six feet tall and 240 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you see him, do not approach him. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to sostips.ca.

RCMP File #2024-11948

