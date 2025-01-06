249969
Waterfront residence on Skaha Lake boasts comfort and style on the water

Beachfront private paradise

Nestled on the serene shores of Skaha Lake in Penticton, this charming waterfront residence boasts 100 feet of beachfront and a private dock providing an amazing opportunity for Okanagan living.

This home offers modern comfort and style throughout its generous 2552 square feet. The main floor showcases a newly renovated interior, highlighted by new appliances in the spacious kitchen.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a primary bedroom with a convenient three-piece ensuite, comfort and convenience are assured. Enjoy the scenic views through new windows that flood the space with natural light.

Additionally, a non-conforming suite with one bedroom, one bathroom, and private laundry offers flexibility and potential income opportunities with its separate entrance.

Outside, the property features a deck, covered patio, large garage, carport, and ample additional parking, providing convenience and storage for all your recreational needs.

Whether you seek a tranquil retreat or a waterfront oasis, this property offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and breathtaking surroundings for the ultimate Okanagan lifestyle.

Located at 3951 Lakeside Road | Penticton V2A 8W3 | $2,299,000

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 250-486-8887

To view the listing click here.

Kirk Chamberlain Personal Real Estate Corporation

To contact Kirk Chamberlain of Chamberlain Property Group please call 778-476-7778 or visit www.chamberlainpropertygroup.ca or email [email protected]

 

Kirk Chamberlain, the founder, owner, and REALTOR®️ at Chamberlain Property Group, brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, spanning over 25 years. Having been born and raised in Kelowna, BC, Kirk possesses an intimate knowledge of the entire Okanagan Valley. His innate understanding of the real estate realm sets him apart, enabling him to accurately assess property values and anticipate market trends, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Kirk's exceptional abilities extend beyond instinct, incorporating critical analysis and exceptional negotiation skills that truly define him as a leader. His dedication and expertise have earned him numerous accolades, enriching his impressive portfolio. With a wide-ranging skill set and a knack for creative problem-solving, Kirk thrives on overcoming even the most challenging obstacles faced by his clients. He is committed to going above and beyond to ensure his clients achieve their goals.

Recognized internationally for his proficiency in luxury home sales and development projects, Kirk serves as a highly regarded asset to both personal and corporate clients. His reputation as a valued resource stems from his comprehensive knowledge and unwavering dedication to providing outstanding service.

 

Chamberlain Property Group (CPG) is a premier real estate agency in the Okanagan, committed to delivering exceptional world-class real estate services. Our vision is centered around key guiding principles, aiming to build a community of diverse, like-minded associates with exceptional skills who collaborate, learn from each other, share resources, and provide unmatched service to our clients. With unparalleled support, access to cutting-edge industry data, our agents ensure that Chamberlain's clients receive the most professional and comprehensive service available. With over $3 billion in sales, over 500 years of combined experience, and top-producing agents, we look forward to collaborating with you to achieve your real estate goals.





