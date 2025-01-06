Waterfront residence on Skaha Lake boasts comfort and style on the water

Nestled on the serene shores of Skaha Lake in Penticton, this charming waterfront residence boasts 100 feet of beachfront and a private dock providing an amazing opportunity for Okanagan living.

This home offers modern comfort and style throughout its generous 2552 square feet. The main floor showcases a newly renovated interior, highlighted by new appliances in the spacious kitchen.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a primary bedroom with a convenient three-piece ensuite, comfort and convenience are assured. Enjoy the scenic views through new windows that flood the space with natural light.

Additionally, a non-conforming suite with one bedroom, one bathroom, and private laundry offers flexibility and potential income opportunities with its separate entrance.

Outside, the property features a deck, covered patio, large garage, carport, and ample additional parking, providing convenience and storage for all your recreational needs.

Whether you seek a tranquil retreat or a waterfront oasis, this property offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and breathtaking surroundings for the ultimate Okanagan lifestyle.

Located at 3951 Lakeside Road | Penticton V2A 8W3 | $2,299,000

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 250-486-8887

To view the listing click here.