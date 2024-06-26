Luxurious home in the hills up for sale in Naramata

Photo: Contributed

A stunning 4-bed, 4-bath home designed by renowned architectural designer Dominic Unsworth has been listed.

Located in Naramata BC, this 3,909 sq ft property combines sleek, modern design with top-of-the-line amenities, perfect for those seeking a high-end lifestyle. The main floor offers a gourmet kitchen featuring a large island, ideal for entertaining and casual dining, complemented by stainless steel appliances for a contemporary look and superior functionality.

Off the kitchen, you'll find a cozy living room area with an electric fireplace and a large deck perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, the spacious primary bedroom is a retreat in itself with a private deck with serene views for a personal escape.

The luxurious 5-piece ensuite includes a soaking tub, walk-in shower, & double vanity. Two additional bedrooms and a 4-piece bathroom complete this floor. Step outside to an expansive patio that truly feels like an oasis. Here, you'll find a pool & hot tub for ultimate relaxation, an outdoor kitchen with ample space for alfresco dining and entertaining, and outdoor showers and washroom.

The patio also features Acoya wood decking, known for its durability and elegant appearance. This home embodies the perfect blend of indoor & outdoor living, making it an ideal choice for those who love to entertain or simply enjoy the finer things in life.

Located at 123 Granite Court | Naramata | $2,990,000

