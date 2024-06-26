240132
Luxurious home in the hills up for sale in Naramata

Luxurious home in the hills

Experience luxurious living.

A stunning 4-bed, 4-bath home designed by renowned architectural designer Dominic Unsworth has been listed.

Located in Naramata BC, this 3,909 sq ft property combines sleek, modern design with top-of-the-line amenities, perfect for those seeking a high-end lifestyle. The main floor offers a gourmet kitchen featuring a large island, ideal for entertaining and casual dining, complemented by stainless steel appliances for a contemporary look and superior functionality.

Off the kitchen, you'll find a cozy living room area with an electric fireplace and a large deck perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, the spacious primary bedroom is a retreat in itself with a private deck with serene views for a personal escape.

The luxurious 5-piece ensuite includes a soaking tub, walk-in shower, & double vanity. Two additional bedrooms and a 4-piece bathroom complete this floor. Step outside to an expansive patio that truly feels like an oasis. Here, you'll find a pool & hot tub for ultimate relaxation, an outdoor kitchen with ample space for alfresco dining and entertaining, and outdoor showers and washroom.

The patio also features Acoya wood decking, known for its durability and elegant appearance. This home embodies the perfect blend of indoor & outdoor living, making it an ideal choice for those who love to entertain or simply enjoy the finer things in life.

Located at 123 Granite Court | Naramata | $2,990,000

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 250-486-8887

To view the listing, click here

About Our Brokerage

Kirk Chamberlain Personal Real Estate Corporation

To contact Kirk Chamberlain of Chamberlain Property Group please call 778-476-7778 or visit www.chamberlainpropertygroup.ca or email [email protected]

 

Kirk Chamberlain, the founder, owner, and REALTOR®️ at Chamberlain Property Group, brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, spanning over 25 years. Having been born and raised in Kelowna, BC, Kirk possesses an intimate knowledge of the entire Okanagan Valley. His innate understanding of the real estate realm sets him apart, enabling him to accurately assess property values and anticipate market trends, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Kirk's exceptional abilities extend beyond instinct, incorporating critical analysis and exceptional negotiation skills that truly define him as a leader. His dedication and expertise have earned him numerous accolades, enriching his impressive portfolio. With a wide-ranging skill set and a knack for creative problem-solving, Kirk thrives on overcoming even the most challenging obstacles faced by his clients. He is committed to going above and beyond to ensure his clients achieve their goals.

Recognized internationally for his proficiency in luxury home sales and development projects, Kirk serves as a highly regarded asset to both personal and corporate clients. His reputation as a valued resource stems from his comprehensive knowledge and unwavering dedication to providing outstanding service.

 

Chamberlain Property Group (CPG) is a premier real estate agency in the Okanagan, committed to delivering exceptional world-class real estate services. Our vision is centered around key guiding principles, aiming to build a community of diverse, like-minded associates with exceptional skills who collaborate, learn from each other, share resources, and provide unmatched service to our clients. With unparalleled support, access to cutting-edge industry data, our agents ensure that Chamberlain's clients receive the most professional and comprehensive service available. With over $3 billion in sales, over 500 years of combined experience, and top-producing agents, we look forward to collaborating with you to achieve your real estate goals.







