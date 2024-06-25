Charming lake front home up for sale in Osoyoos

Photo: Contributed

Those who know how to live, know where to live….and that is the South Okanagan.

Located on the shores of Canada’s Warmest Lake is an Opportunity to own one of the Finest Pieces of Waterfront property you can find in the South Okanagan!

With Southerly views looking as far as the eye can see south down the lake to the USA, sits a home that has been in the family for generations.

This property consists of two separate titles with nearly 150 feet of Lake Front access.

The family home has seen generations of family fun and memories and is now ready for its next chapter in life.

With the new rezoning options about to come into play, this development property has huge potential for multi dwellings.

Locations like this are rarely offered so an investment such as this is an investment in your future.

Located at 9 Harbour Key Drive | Osoyoos | $3,999,000

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 250-486-8887

To view the listing, click here