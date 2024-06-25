Prestigious waterfront estate up for sale on the scenic Naramata Bench

Photo: Contributed

Welcome to Flying Leap!

An unparalleled prestigious waterfront estate perched above Okanagan Lake on the scenic Naramata Bench in BC Wine Country.

This modern architectural masterpiece serves as a gateway to breathtaking views, perched on an island of land at the edge of the bluffs, flanked by gullies, inspiring its name, Flying Leap.

Situated within the protected Agricultural Land Reserve of Naramata Bench, this area boasts unparalleled privacy and exclusivity.

With a limited number of lakeside lots, each offering extensive lake frontage, Flying Leap stands out with 450 feet of waterfront on an expansive 8.5-acre property. The primary residence spans 3700 square feet and is accompanied by a separate one-bedroom studio complete with a kitchen, situated atop the cliffs.

Additionally, there is a double garage, all showcasing exquisite millwork imported from Italy. Down by the waterfront, you will find a lakeside boathouse with a kitchenette and washroom, leading to your dock.

Designed to harmonize with its surroundings, the home's breezy modern aesthetic seamlessly blends with the landscape, ensuring maximum enjoyment of the endless views.

Located at 2295 Naramata Road | Naramata | $7,490,000

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 250-486-8887

