Charming farmhouse style home up for sale in Trout Creek

Welcome to Driftwood Cottage!

This charming farmhouse style home boasts a fresh white kitchen, expansive picture windows, and beautifully crafted engineered white oak floors designed to soothe your soul.

Nestled in the highly sought-after Trout Creek area renowned for its breathtaking swimming beaches, scenic parks, and schools; this residence welcomes you with an open layout and exquisite architectural details.

The craftsmanship and top-tier design of this Tommie award-winning residence shine through, especially in the awe-inspiring primary bedroom.

The kitchen is a highlight, equipped with top-of-the line appliances, a gas range, quartz countertops, and a rear veranda for outdoor enjoyment. Energy efficiency is prioritized with on-demand hot water and a high-efficiency furnace/AC system.

Every corner of this home displays thoughtful design, from the convenient laundry/mudroom with its own entrance and storage solutions to the charming barn rail door.

The main floor boasts a 2-piece bathroom and a versatile bedroom/office space. Upstairs, the spacious primary impresses with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious full bathroom complete with a stunning freestanding tub and separate shower.

Completing this impressive property is a detached heated garage and stylish industrial floor treatment, combining functionality and style, with lots of room for your kayaks and paddleboards. This property will not last long!

Located at 7409 Nixon Road | Summerland | $1,395,000

Kirk Chamberlain

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 250-486-8887

To view the listing, click here.