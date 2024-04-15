232807
Charming farmhouse style home up for sale in Trout Creek

$1.3M charming farmhouse

Welcome to Driftwood Cottage!

This charming farmhouse style home boasts a fresh white kitchen, expansive picture windows, and beautifully crafted engineered white oak floors designed to soothe your soul.

Nestled in the highly sought-after Trout Creek area renowned for its breathtaking swimming beaches, scenic parks, and schools; this residence welcomes you with an open layout and exquisite architectural details.

The craftsmanship and top-tier design of this Tommie award-winning residence shine through, especially in the awe-inspiring primary bedroom.

The kitchen is a highlight, equipped with top-of-the line appliances, a gas range, quartz countertops, and a rear veranda for outdoor enjoyment. Energy efficiency is prioritized with on-demand hot water and a high-efficiency furnace/AC system.

Every corner of this home displays thoughtful design, from the convenient laundry/mudroom with its own entrance and storage solutions to the charming barn rail door.

The main floor boasts a 2-piece bathroom and a versatile bedroom/office space. Upstairs, the spacious primary impresses with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious full bathroom complete with a stunning freestanding tub and separate shower.

Completing this impressive property is a detached heated garage and stylish industrial floor treatment, combining functionality and style, with lots of room for your kayaks and paddleboards. This property will not last long!

Located at 7409 Nixon Road | Summerland | $1,395,000

Kirk Chamberlain

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 250-486-8887

About Our Brokerage

Kirk Chamberlain Personal Real Estate Corporation

To contact Kirk Chamberlain of Chamberlain Property Group please call 778-476-7778 or visit www.chamberlainpropertygroup.ca or email [email protected]

 

Kirk Chamberlain, the founder, owner, and REALTOR®️ at Chamberlain Property Group, brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, spanning over 25 years. Having been born and raised in Kelowna, BC, Kirk possesses an intimate knowledge of the entire Okanagan Valley. His innate understanding of the real estate realm sets him apart, enabling him to accurately assess property values and anticipate market trends, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Kirk's exceptional abilities extend beyond instinct, incorporating critical analysis and exceptional negotiation skills that truly define him as a leader. His dedication and expertise have earned him numerous accolades, enriching his impressive portfolio. With a wide-ranging skill set and a knack for creative problem-solving, Kirk thrives on overcoming even the most challenging obstacles faced by his clients. He is committed to going above and beyond to ensure his clients achieve their goals.

Recognized internationally for his proficiency in luxury home sales and development projects, Kirk serves as a highly regarded asset to both personal and corporate clients. His reputation as a valued resource stems from his comprehensive knowledge and unwavering dedication to providing outstanding service.

 

Chamberlain Property Group (CPG) is a premier real estate agency in the Okanagan, committed to delivering exceptional world-class real estate services. Our vision is centered around key guiding principles, aiming to build a community of diverse, like-minded associates with exceptional skills who collaborate, learn from each other, share resources, and provide unmatched service to our clients. With unparalleled support, access to cutting-edge industry data, our agents ensure that Chamberlain's clients receive the most professional and comprehensive service available. With over $3 billion in sales, over 500 years of combined experience, and top-producing agents, we look forward to collaborating with you to achieve your real estate goals.





