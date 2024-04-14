234740
Luxury gated family estate up for sale in Naramata

Magnificent gated estate

Magnificent gated estate being offered for the first time on the market.

Situated on nearly 2 acres, this remarkable home offers breathtaking 270 degree panoramic views of Okanagan Lake, and lush vineyards.

The main home features 3-bed and 3-bath, additionally, there's a triple garage and a generously sized, private, 2-bed, 1-bath suite above.

As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an open and airy space filled with abundant natural light streaming through large windows. The main level of the house features a spacious great room, a dining area that overlooks the stunning valley, and a gourmet kitchen equipped with a walk-in butler's pantry.

The outdoor living spaces are unparalleled, including a pool, multiple cozy lounging areas, and a covered outdoor kitchen perfect for entertaining.

Your primary suite occupies the entire third floor, providing a luxurious and spacious retreat with a private patio that features a hot tub.

On the lower level, you'll discover ample space for your family, along with a well-appointed wine cellar and a wet bar designed to cater to every occasion.

With its generous indoor and outdoor living spaces, this property is truly one-of-a-kind and cannot be replicated in the Okanagan region.

130 Slate Place | $3,295,000

Jaclyn Dacyk

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 250-486-4100

To view the listing, click here.

About Our Brokerage

Kirk Chamberlain Personal Real Estate Corporation

To contact Kirk Chamberlain of Chamberlain Property Group please call 778-476-7778 or visit www.chamberlainpropertygroup.ca or email [email protected]

 

Kirk Chamberlain, the founder, owner, and REALTOR®️ at Chamberlain Property Group, brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, spanning over 25 years. Having been born and raised in Kelowna, BC, Kirk possesses an intimate knowledge of the entire Okanagan Valley. His innate understanding of the real estate realm sets him apart, enabling him to accurately assess property values and anticipate market trends, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Kirk's exceptional abilities extend beyond instinct, incorporating critical analysis and exceptional negotiation skills that truly define him as a leader. His dedication and expertise have earned him numerous accolades, enriching his impressive portfolio. With a wide-ranging skill set and a knack for creative problem-solving, Kirk thrives on overcoming even the most challenging obstacles faced by his clients. He is committed to going above and beyond to ensure his clients achieve their goals.

Recognized internationally for his proficiency in luxury home sales and development projects, Kirk serves as a highly regarded asset to both personal and corporate clients. His reputation as a valued resource stems from his comprehensive knowledge and unwavering dedication to providing outstanding service.

 

Chamberlain Property Group (CPG) is a premier real estate agency in the Okanagan, committed to delivering exceptional world-class real estate services. Our vision is centered around key guiding principles, aiming to build a community of diverse, like-minded associates with exceptional skills who collaborate, learn from each other, share resources, and provide unmatched service to our clients. With unparalleled support, access to cutting-edge industry data, our agents ensure that Chamberlain's clients receive the most professional and comprehensive service available. With over $3 billion in sales, over 500 years of combined experience, and top-producing agents, we look forward to collaborating with you to achieve your real estate goals.





