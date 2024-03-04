231440
230130
South-Okanagan-Luxury-Homes

Dream estate with a view up for grabs in South Okanagan

Sophistication and quality

Castanet - | Story: 475348

Sophistication and quality! Remarkable estate residence on a private 1.67-acre lot, offering mesmerizing 180-degree views of Skaha Lake.

Over 5,000 sq. ft. of meticulously designed living space across two levels. Impressive stone and millwork contribute to the opulence of this high-end 4-bed, 7-bath residence.

Entertain effortlessly in the expansive living and dining areas, with your gourmet chef's kitchen that seamlessly connects to the terraces and outdoor heated + cozy living space.

The primary bedroom is a haven with breathtaking lake views. The lower level offers ample space with a large media/family room, an office, and a temperature-controlled wine room.

Additionally, a separate entrance leads to a one-bedroom suite with its own laundry and a delightful outdoor patio area.

Completing this extraordinary property is a heated triple car garage spanning 1,121 sq ft, with a 2pc washroom & a 400-amp separate panel. Don't miss out on the chance to own this truly unparalleled home!

154 Ricard Place | $1,999,000

Jaclyn Dacyk

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 250-486-4100

To view the listing, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More South Okanagan Luxury Homes News







228127


About Our Brokerage

Kirk Chamberlain Personal Real Estate Corporation

To contact Kirk Chamberlain of Chamberlain Property Group please call 778-476-7778 or visit www.chamberlainpropertygroup.ca or email [email protected]

 

Kirk Chamberlain, the founder, owner, and REALTOR®️ at Chamberlain Property Group, brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, spanning over 25 years. Having been born and raised in Kelowna, BC, Kirk possesses an intimate knowledge of the entire Okanagan Valley. His innate understanding of the real estate realm sets him apart, enabling him to accurately assess property values and anticipate market trends, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Kirk's exceptional abilities extend beyond instinct, incorporating critical analysis and exceptional negotiation skills that truly define him as a leader. His dedication and expertise have earned him numerous accolades, enriching his impressive portfolio. With a wide-ranging skill set and a knack for creative problem-solving, Kirk thrives on overcoming even the most challenging obstacles faced by his clients. He is committed to going above and beyond to ensure his clients achieve their goals.

Recognized internationally for his proficiency in luxury home sales and development projects, Kirk serves as a highly regarded asset to both personal and corporate clients. His reputation as a valued resource stems from his comprehensive knowledge and unwavering dedication to providing outstanding service.

 

Chamberlain Property Group (CPG) is a premier real estate agency in the Okanagan, committed to delivering exceptional world-class real estate services. Our vision is centered around key guiding principles, aiming to build a community of diverse, like-minded associates with exceptional skills who collaborate, learn from each other, share resources, and provide unmatched service to our clients. With unparalleled support, access to cutting-edge industry data, our agents ensure that Chamberlain's clients receive the most professional and comprehensive service available. With over $3 billion in sales, over 500 years of combined experience, and top-producing agents, we look forward to collaborating with you to achieve your real estate goals.





231131


The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet presents its columns "as is" and does not warrant the contents.