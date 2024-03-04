Dream estate with a view up for grabs in South Okanagan

Sophistication and quality! Remarkable estate residence on a private 1.67-acre lot, offering mesmerizing 180-degree views of Skaha Lake.

Over 5,000 sq. ft. of meticulously designed living space across two levels. Impressive stone and millwork contribute to the opulence of this high-end 4-bed, 7-bath residence.

Entertain effortlessly in the expansive living and dining areas, with your gourmet chef's kitchen that seamlessly connects to the terraces and outdoor heated + cozy living space.

The primary bedroom is a haven with breathtaking lake views. The lower level offers ample space with a large media/family room, an office, and a temperature-controlled wine room.

Additionally, a separate entrance leads to a one-bedroom suite with its own laundry and a delightful outdoor patio area.

Completing this extraordinary property is a heated triple car garage spanning 1,121 sq ft, with a 2pc washroom & a 400-amp separate panel. Don't miss out on the chance to own this truly unparalleled home!

154 Ricard Place | $1,999,000

Jaclyn Dacyk

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 250-486-4100

To view the listing, click here.