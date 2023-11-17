Luxury family estate up for sale in Penticton

Welcome home to your dream family estate!

This exquisite residence is situated in a premier location offering breathtaking lake-to-lake and city views. Crafted with the utmost attention to detail, this home features classic design combined with exceptional materials.

Situated within an exclusive private gated street, this residence boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and over 3300 square feet of living space.

The gourmet kitchen is equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf range and walnut counter. Additional perks include a brick driveway, grand foyer, wine room, outdoor kitchen and generous sized rooms.

Features include vaulted & 10’ ceilings, an abundance of built-ins, walnut hardwood, heated marble flooring, and the finest finishing.

Unwind in the spacious media room and take advantage of the convenient 3-car garage. Personal home to a prominent Canadian Interior Designer. Sophistication and style create a showcase of refined living and exceptional craftsmanship.

112 Penrose Court 6, $3,390,000

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 778.476.7778

To view the listing, click here.