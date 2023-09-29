223286
Distinctive lakefront estate with vineyards for sale in Naramata

Piece of paradise for sale

Imagine owning your very own distinctive family retreat in Naramata, BC, boasting an impressive 750 feet of secluded sandy lakefront.

This exceptional estate is nestled in the heart of Okanagan wine country with over 50 acres of land facing west. Presently, it features approximately 12 acres of award- winning vineyards, with 85 per cent dedicated to Chardonnay and 15 per cent to Pinot Noir. There's even potential to expand the vineyards with an additional 10 acres!

The main house is a haven of comfort and style, with a country feel, each room offering breathtaking views that allow you to fully immerse yourself in the natural splendor of the surroundings.

Spend your summer days outside by the refreshing pool, down by the lake, or one of the many outdoor patio areas. In addition, the property includes a 2nd 900 SqFT home and 2 delightful cozy cabins, perfectly suited for hosting the grandkids.

Chamberlain is confident that you will instantly fall in love with this heavenly piece of paradise.

6301 North Naramata Road, $9,990,000

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 778.476.7778

To view the listing, click here.

About Our Brokerage

Kirk Chamberlain Personal Real Estate Corporation

To contact Kirk Chamberlain of Chamberlain Property Group please call 778-476-7778 or visit www.chamberlainpropertygroup.ca or email [email protected]

 

Kirk Chamberlain, the founder, owner, and REALTOR®️ at Chamberlain Property Group, brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, spanning over 25 years. Having been born and raised in Kelowna, BC, Kirk possesses an intimate knowledge of the entire Okanagan Valley. His innate understanding of the real estate realm sets him apart, enabling him to accurately assess property values and anticipate market trends, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Kirk's exceptional abilities extend beyond instinct, incorporating critical analysis and exceptional negotiation skills that truly define him as a leader. His dedication and expertise have earned him numerous accolades, enriching his impressive portfolio. With a wide-ranging skill set and a knack for creative problem-solving, Kirk thrives on overcoming even the most challenging obstacles faced by his clients. He is committed to going above and beyond to ensure his clients achieve their goals.

Recognized internationally for his proficiency in luxury home sales and development projects, Kirk serves as a highly regarded asset to both personal and corporate clients. His reputation as a valued resource stems from his comprehensive knowledge and unwavering dedication to providing outstanding service.

 

Chamberlain Property Group (CPG) is a premier real estate agency in the Okanagan, committed to delivering exceptional world-class real estate services. Our vision is centered around key guiding principles, aiming to build a community of diverse, like-minded associates with exceptional skills who collaborate, learn from each other, share resources, and provide unmatched service to our clients. With unparalleled support, access to cutting-edge industry data, our agents ensure that Chamberlain's clients receive the most professional and comprehensive service available. With over $3 billion in sales, over 500 years of combined experience, and top-producing agents, we look forward to collaborating with you to achieve your real estate goals.





