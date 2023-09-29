Distinctive lakefront estate with vineyards for sale in Naramata

Imagine owning your very own distinctive family retreat in Naramata, BC, boasting an impressive 750 feet of secluded sandy lakefront.

This exceptional estate is nestled in the heart of Okanagan wine country with over 50 acres of land facing west. Presently, it features approximately 12 acres of award- winning vineyards, with 85 per cent dedicated to Chardonnay and 15 per cent to Pinot Noir. There's even potential to expand the vineyards with an additional 10 acres!

The main house is a haven of comfort and style, with a country feel, each room offering breathtaking views that allow you to fully immerse yourself in the natural splendor of the surroundings.

Spend your summer days outside by the refreshing pool, down by the lake, or one of the many outdoor patio areas. In addition, the property includes a 2nd 900 SqFT home and 2 delightful cozy cabins, perfectly suited for hosting the grandkids.

Chamberlain is confident that you will instantly fall in love with this heavenly piece of paradise.

6301 North Naramata Road, $9,990,000

Chamberlain Property Group

Ph: 778.476.7778

To view the listing, click here.