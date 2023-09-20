Luxury townhomes for sale in Osoyoos

Photo: Contributed

Welcome to Mojave Living, a 3 bedroom 3 bath + rec room modern, and elegant, boutique townhome.

Designed to provide a comfortable and sophisticated living space for you and your family. Our homes are crafted with high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that you have a luxurious retreat to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

From the energy efficient Step Code 4 built home design to the tankless hwt and solar readiness. Enjoy the rooftop patio that is outdoor kitchen ready with Duradek flooring, covered portion and take in the stunning views of the lake, mountains and vineyards.

Enjoy a short walk to the beach with tranquil waters of the Osoyoos Lake, or enjoy some family time at the exclusive inground heated pool. Everything you could possibly want including a double car garage with driveway for additional parking.

Photos are artist renderings and the Developer reserves the right to make changes and improve the product offering. **additional units are available**

For more information call 778-215-7355 or visit the listing online here.

Prices starting at $679,900.