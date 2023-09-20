221098
215592
South-Okanagan-Luxury-Homes

Luxury townhomes for sale in Osoyoos

Luxury townhomes on lake

Contributed - | Story: 447803

Welcome to Mojave Living, a 3 bedroom 3 bath + rec room modern, and elegant, boutique townhome.

Designed to provide a comfortable and sophisticated living space for you and your family. Our homes are crafted with high-quality materials and meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that you have a luxurious retreat to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

From the energy efficient Step Code 4 built home design to the tankless hwt and solar readiness. Enjoy the rooftop patio that is outdoor kitchen ready with Duradek flooring, covered portion and take in the stunning views of the lake, mountains and vineyards.

Enjoy a short walk to the beach with tranquil waters of the Osoyoos Lake, or enjoy some family time at the exclusive inground heated pool. Everything you could possibly want including a double car garage with driveway for additional parking.

Photos are artist renderings and the Developer reserves the right to make changes and improve the product offering. **additional units are available**

For more information call 778-215-7355 or visit the listing online here.

Prices starting at $679,900.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More South Okanagan Luxury Homes News







217981


About Our Brokerage

Kirk Chamberlain Personal Real Estate Corporation

To contact Kirk Chamberlain of Chamberlain Property Group please call 778-476-7778 or visit www.chamberlainpropertygroup.ca or email [email protected]

 

Kirk Chamberlain, the founder, owner, and REALTOR®️ at Chamberlain Property Group, brings a wealth of experience in sales and marketing, spanning over 25 years. Having been born and raised in Kelowna, BC, Kirk possesses an intimate knowledge of the entire Okanagan Valley. His innate understanding of the real estate realm sets him apart, enabling him to accurately assess property values and anticipate market trends, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

Kirk's exceptional abilities extend beyond instinct, incorporating critical analysis and exceptional negotiation skills that truly define him as a leader. His dedication and expertise have earned him numerous accolades, enriching his impressive portfolio. With a wide-ranging skill set and a knack for creative problem-solving, Kirk thrives on overcoming even the most challenging obstacles faced by his clients. He is committed to going above and beyond to ensure his clients achieve their goals.

Recognized internationally for his proficiency in luxury home sales and development projects, Kirk serves as a highly regarded asset to both personal and corporate clients. His reputation as a valued resource stems from his comprehensive knowledge and unwavering dedication to providing outstanding service.

 

Chamberlain Property Group (CPG) is a premier real estate agency in the Okanagan, committed to delivering exceptional world-class real estate services. Our vision is centered around key guiding principles, aiming to build a community of diverse, like-minded associates with exceptional skills who collaborate, learn from each other, share resources, and provide unmatched service to our clients. With unparalleled support, access to cutting-edge industry data, our agents ensure that Chamberlain's clients receive the most professional and comprehensive service available. With over $3 billion in sales, over 500 years of combined experience, and top-producing agents, we look forward to collaborating with you to achieve your real estate goals.





221363


The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet presents its columns "as is" and does not warrant the contents.